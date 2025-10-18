Priyanka Chopra gives her skin the much-needed help after covering 3 continents within 5 days

Mumbai Oct 18 Global star Priyanka Chopra has been traveling constantly for the past couple of days owing to her personal and professional commitments. From sleeping on the plane to being constantly on the run, PeeCee has managed to cover three continents within just five days.

Traveling so much tends to take a massive toll on one's skin. Giving her skin the much-needed break, Priyanka decided to treat herself with some red-light therapy.

Posting a photo of the therapy on the Stories section of Instagram, PeeCee penned, "Three continents in five days!! my skin needs some help (sic)."

Enjoying some more skin care, the 'Barfi' actress shared another pic with a black mask on her face, along with a goofy expression.

On Friday, Priyanka was seen getting her hair untied by a 'pro' after an eventful Diwali bash in London in the absence of husband Nick Jonas.

PeeCee took to her IG and uploaded a video of herself being assisted by her hairstylist, Luka.

Priyanka was heard saying in the clip, "Well, Nick's not here in London, Luke is."

Later, she panned the camera towards Luke, who was untying her hair.

PeeCee said, "We're getting in there, we are taking it off. Let's get it. That's how the pros do it. We're still going, though. It's stuck."

We could also see Luke saying again and again, “I'm under pressure here”, leaving Priyanka laughing.

When Luke finally managed to undo PeeCee's hair, he proclaimed, "We're out."

Dropping the clip on social media, Priyanka wrote, "Dream team.. but also when @nickjonas is not around.. the series continues.. @lukepluckrose the performance pressure was real (laughing face emoji). (sic)."

On Sunday, Priyanka treated her InstaFam with a video with husband Nick, where the couple was on their way to the airport, and Nick turned hairdresser for his better half.

Appreciating her husband's new talent, Priyanka said, "You're getting good at it."

Nick disclosed that he is multitasking at the moment, helping his wife with her hair, while enjoying a baseball match on television.

