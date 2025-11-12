Priyanka Chopra goes guns blazing in yellow saree in first look from SS Rajamouli's film

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 12 : Continuing to embody her signature desi girl aura, Priyanka Chopra's first look from ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli's upcoming film showed her in a powerful action avatar, clad in a striking yellow saree.

With a gun in hand and unwavering focus, she locks eyes on her target. Check out poster here

"She's more than what meets the eye... say hello to Mandakini.

#GlobeTrotter," she captioned the post.

Helmed by filmmaker SS Rajamouli, the film also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Priyanka's avatar left fans extremely excited, with her admirers, including members ofthe film industry, gushing over you.

"Wowowowowoeoe Andy Brilliant ... what a look and IMPACT. You're just getting unbelievable by the day," actor R Madhavan commented.

"Very cool," actor Ranveer Singh commented.

"Damn! The first look is looking so good," a fan wrote.

Recently, Shruti Haasan lent her voice to a Telugu song in the film.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shruti Haasan shared a couple of photos from her song recording session with the music composer MM Keeravani.

In one of the videos posted by the actress, Shruti Haasan was seen humming a song while MM Keeravani played the piano.

The star called it one of the most "special moments" of her life."It was a pleasure to sing for MM Keeravaani sir's musical. What a powerful track...LET IT BANG, GLOBETROTTER. I was seated quietly listening to sir on the keys. He said he usually begins his sessions with the Vigneswara mantram before anything starts, so I assumed that's what he was starting playing. Suddenly, I realised it was appas song ... ! and that moment was super special Thank you sir for your kindness and the love and warmth of the entire team that day." wrote Shruti Haasan.

The makers have planned a "Globetrotter event" to unveil the first look at the film. It is set to take place at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on November 15.

