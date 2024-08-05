Priyanka Chopra had ‘blood-soaked’ fun on the sets of ‘The Bluff’

Mumbai, Aug 5 Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas is giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the making of a period film.

Currently in the final stages of filming her movie ‘The Bluff,’ the actress shared a series of BTS pictures and videos on Instagram on Monday.

In the pictures, Priyanka can be seen covered in blood and bruises, thanks to realistic makeup and prosthetics.

In one of the videos, the actress asks her makeup artist how she creates the appearance of burnt hair, to which the artist responds by crushing breakfast cereals and sprinkling them over her hair.

The actress then remarks, “It sinks,” before showing a makeup assistant dyeing her arms and costume to create the aftereffects of a blast.

In the video, the actress can be heard sarcastically saying, “It’s very glamorous.”

Priyanka wrote in the caption: “Bloody Fun times on #TheBluff Last week of filming! PS: fyi for the unversed, I’m on a film set, and it’s all make up. The 1800s on pirate ships were violent times! Incredible to see how every department on a film crew creates make believe into reality. #magicofthemovies.”

‘The Bluff’ is a swashbuckler drama film co-written by Frank E. Flowers and Joe Ballarini, with Flowers also directing.

The film stars Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Vedanten Naidoo.

Set in the Caribbean islands during the 19th century, the film features Priyanka as a former female pirate who must protect her family when her past catches up to her.

