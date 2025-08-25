Priyanka Chopra has sweetest reaction to Parineeti, Raghav's pregnancy announcement; check

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 25 : Bollywood star Parineeti Chopra is all set to welcome her first child with her husband, Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha. The couple made the announcement on Monday with an adorable social media post that drew love and congratulations from fans, friends, and fellow celebrities.

Amid dozens of congratulatory messages, Parineeti and Raghav have also received a sweet response from Priyanka Chopra.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DNxJuZv5okE/

Taking to the comment section of the announcement post, Priyanka wrote, "Congratulations" with a heart emoji. She also reshared the same on her Instagram story and added cute emojis to express her emotions.

In a surprise post, the couple shared a picture of a cake that read, "1+1=3."

"Our little universe ... on its way. Blessed beyond measure," they wrote in the caption.

Many others from the industry also showered them with love and congratulatory messages. Ananya Panday wrote, "Awww congratulations Pari!!!" while Bhumi Pednekar added, "Congratulations."

Katrina Kaif dropped heart emojis in the comments. Others to join were Soni Razdan, Anupam Kher, Huma Qureshi, Sonam Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, Rakul Preet Singh, and Farah Khan.

The pregnancy announcement arrived on the heels of Raghav's subtle hints about family plans on The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show. During a conversation with Kapil Sharma, the politician said, "Denge, aapko denge...good news jaldi denge," leaving Parineeti surprised at the time.

The couple got married in September 2023 at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan, in the presence of their close friends and family members.

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra was last seen in 'Amar Singh Chamkila' alongside Diljit Dosanjh. Next, she has an upcoming mystery thriller series. Directed by Rensil D'Silva, the show also features Jennifer Winget, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Soni Razdan, and Anup Soni.

While details about Parineeti's due date are not known, fans eagerly await glimpses from the mom-to-be's journey, as the actor remains quite active on social media.

