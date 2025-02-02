Priyanka Chopra is back at the bay! Poses for paparazzi at private Mumbai airport

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 2 : 'Desi girl' Priyanka Chopra has touched down in Mumbai after completing her shoot schedule in Hyderabad.

The actress, who has been quite active with her work commitments, appeared effortlessly chic as she was photographed at the city's private airport.

Opting for a stylish yet relaxed look, Priyanka wore a white ensemble that perfectly complemented her laid-back yet fashionable vibe.

She paired white short pants with a loose white shirt and completed the look with white sneakers. To add a touch of playfulness, she accessorized with a mint green baseball cap, sleek sunglasses, and a tan-coloured bag.

While Priyanka was turning heads in Mumbai, the entertainment world was abuzz with exciting developments regarding her upcoming projects.

One of the most notable announcements came from renowned filmmaker SS Rajamouli, who confirmed his highly anticipated project with Mahesh Babu, tentatively titled 'SSMB29'.

The filmmaker shared a humorous post on his social media in January, in which he teased about having "caged the lion," a reference to superstar Mahesh Babu's involvement in the film.

Rajamouli also joked about taking Mahesh Babu's passport, suggesting the actor would be fully committed to the project's shooting schedule.

Mahesh Babu responded to Rajamouli's playful post with a quote from his famous 2006 film 'Pokiri', which reads, "Okkasaari commit ayithe naa maata nene vinanu" - translating to "Once I commit, I won't even listen to myself."

What further piqued the interest of fans was Priyanka Chopra's comment under Rajamouli's post.

The actress, who had recently alluded to a "new chapter" in her life during her time in Hyderabad, seemingly confirmed her participation in the project by commenting "Finally."

The film, which is written by Vijayendra Prasad and directed by Rajamouli, is still shrouded in secrecy, with further details about the cast and plot being kept under wraps.

Meanwhile, talking about Priyanka Chopra, her film Anuja recently made it to the Oscars 2025 nomination list.

