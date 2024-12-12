Priyanka Chopra Jonas honoured at Red Sea International Film Festival

Mumbai, Dec 12 Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been honoured at the ongoing edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival. On the occasion, the actress said that is a believer of the universal power of entertainment to bring people together.

With this, the actress has joined previously announced Red Sea Honouree, Viola Davis as the film festival celebrates and recognises her accomplished career and achievements on screen and within the wider film industry.

The actress said, “I am humbled to be recognised at the Red Sea International Film Festival, a celebration of storytelling that transcends language, borders, and cultural divides. I have always believed in the universal power of entertainment to bring people together, and I applaud the Red Sea team for their commitment to showcasing the incredible talent and diversity of stories being told around the world, not just within Hollywood or Bollywood but far beyond”.

She further mentioned, “Reflecting on nearly 25 years in the industry, I am reminded of how fortunate I’ve been to witness and contribute to storytelling that challenges perspectives, inspires change, and connects us all. This recognition is a reminder of why I fell in love with making movies in the first place. My gratitude to the Red Sea International Film Festival for this special honour and for their efforts to spotlight the extraordinary artistry of global cinema”.

Priyanka, who boasts of two National Film Awards, was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2016, she has also appeared on Time's 100 most influential people list and Forbes' World's 100 Most Powerful Women. A trailblazer in entertainment, Priyanka has bridged industries, championed representation, and continues to shape global cinema and culture.

Shivani Pandya Malhotra, Managing Director of the Red Sea Film Foundation said, “Each year we honour changemakers and entertainment icons – and Priyanka is someone who has become both of those things over a magnificent career which continues to flourish. She is a global star, but also an actor who has championed the work of upcoming filmmakers and has gone on to produce herself. We’re thrilled to be welcoming her to Jeddah as a Red Sea Honouree”.

