Priyanka Chopra Jonas Reveals She Lost Part of Her Eyebrow During ‘Heads of State’ Shoot

What do you expect when the President of the United States, Prime Minister of the UK and a fearless MI6 agent walks into a global crisis? Action, Stunts, Explosions, Espionage and little eyebrow drama- literally. Driving into full throttle stunt mode as Noel Bisset in Prime Video’s Head of State, global star AKA desi girl, Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared some memorable and interesting insight while speaking to Jimmy Fallon, as she kicks off promotions for her upcoming film. While conversing with her favourite American TV show host, she dives deep into the making of the film, the pranks that were pulled on her, how she attempted to break the ice between her co-stars Idris Elba and John Cena and unveiled her most memorable injury from the sets of the film. Known for her action-packed performances, Priyanka leaves no stones unturned to pack a punch, regardless of her injuries. Unveiling how she lost a chunk of her eyebrow while on a mission to save the world, she shares an exclusive image and the story behind the scar that is one of her favourites now!

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas said, “The camera has a matte box, and I was supposed to roll on the floor and fall, and it was raining. And the camera was supposed to come in close to me. So the camera operator came in a little bit closer–I came in a little bit closer, and it took out a chunk of my eyebrow. Could have been my eye, so I was very grateful that it wasn't. I just put surgical glue on there, stuck it. Finished my day, because I did not want to come back and shoot in the rain again.”Directed by Ilya Naishuller, the action-comedy film Heads of State stars Idris Elba, John Cena, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in lead roles and also features Paddy Considine, Stephen Root, Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid and Sarah Niles in pivotal roles. The much awaited film is a thrilling ride full of action, humor, and surprises which will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on July 2, in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.



