Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares pictures from her meet-up with her entourage

Mumbai, Nov 13 Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who will be next seen in the second season of global spy series ‘Citadel’, has heaped praise on her entourage.

She shared how integral the crew is for an actor. On Wednesday, the actress took to her Instagram and dropped several pictures of her meal outing with her crew.

She also penned a note in the caption lauding her team. She wrote, “ In my job, nothing is possible without the people you are surrounded by at work ,who support you in every project. They literally can make or break the experience for an actor. Of course, each project comprises hundreds of people contributing to the crew, especially this one, boasting of a massive crew of 400+. This is my magical team of ‘Citadel’ S2”.

She further mentioned, “From hair, make up , wardrobe , management transport, assistants I would not have been able to see the end in sight for this year, (2 movies and a whole season) if it wasn’t for you all propping me up. So thank you again! And let’s finish filming this season with a BANG”.

Earlier, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a Reel in which she can be seen standing next to the Gateway of India.

The video was captured at a balcony of her suite in Taj Mahal hotel in the Colaba area of Mumbai, and shows her effortlessly pulling off a formal outfit. The actress wore a sky blue coloured blazer which she paired with a matching skirt.

The actress wrote in the caption, “My favourite getaway… #Gateway”.

Meanwhile, the Indian counterpart of ‘Citadel’, titled ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu was released recently.

