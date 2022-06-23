Priyanka Chopra launches her new business venture of homeware line in New York

Priyanka Chopra launched a new business venture in America, with the aim to introduce Indian culture.On Wednesday, the actor announced her latest business venture in America, a homeware line called Sona Home. Sharing a video with her co-founder Maneesh Goyal, Priyanka spoke about how she believes in bringing her Indian roots and culture into everything that she does.

While sharing her excitement, the White Tiger star wrote, "Launch day is here! I couldn’t be more proud to introduce you all to SONA HOME. It was challenging to come from India and make America my second home, but my journey led me to a place where I found a second family and friends. I bring a piece of India into everything I do and this is an extension of that thought. It's awesome to be working alongside @maneeshkgoyal and our entire team in creating something so dear to our hearts and heritage."Further, the 39-year-old Baywatch star also explained the importance of curating items while giving them an Indian touch and how the collection shall be unique. "Indian culture is known for its hospitality, it’s all about community and bringing people together...and for me, that is the ethos of SONA HOME. From our table to yours, we hope that you experience our same love for hosting, community, family, and culture in your home," she added.

