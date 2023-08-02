Priyanka Chopra looks for 'super moon' with daughter Malti

Los Angeles [US], August 2 : Actor Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas have been treating their fans to adorable pictures and videos of their daughter Malti Marie lately.

Taking to Instagram, the Desi girl on Wednesday shared adorable pictures of herself with her daughter Malti Marie while she took her on a walk.

She captioned the post, “Looking for the super moon.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CvaxjQzNQ7m/?img_index=1

Priyanka wore an overall white casual outfit while the toddler can be seen in a printed pink dress.

In the first picture, Malti was pointing towards the moon in the sky while the ‘Citedal’ actor was looking at her.

After her post, many of her fans reacted.

One of the fans mentioned, “Beautiful mommy & her beautiful daughter!!”

Another commented, “Why are you looking for the moon while it is in your hands.”

“You guys are so beautiful I love you so much,” a social media user wrote.

Malti was born to Priyanka and Nick via surrogacy in January 2022.

The duo, in a joint statement, had announced the birth of their first child on social media. "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much (sic)," the statement read.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka recently came up with 'Citadel', which is created by The Russo Brothers. The action-packed show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka) of the global spy agency 'Citadel.’

She will be sharing screen space with John Cena and Idris Elba in 'Heads Of State'.

'Nobody' filmmaker Ilya Naishuller is directing off a script by Josh Appelbaum and Andre Nemec, with an initial draft by Harrison Query based on Query's original idea.

Priyanka will also be seen sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in 'Jee Le Zara'. The film will be directed by Farhan Akhtar.

