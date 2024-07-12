Priyanka Chopra makes stylish entry with husband Nick Jonas at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's wedding

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 12 : Desi girl Priyanka Chopra is here to add her glamorous touch to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding day with her better half Nick Jonas.

Priyanka made heads turn not only with her presence but also with her stylish outfit.

Priyanka opted for a mustard-golden lehenga for the occasion.

https://x.com/ANI/status/1811755096923078710

She wore a strappy blouse with a deep neckline and a matching lehenga with embellishment on it.

For glam, Priyanka carried a dewy makeup look and left her hair open to compliment her outfit.

Nick on the other hand wore an embellished pastel sherwani.

The couple happily posed for the paps stationed outside the wedding venue.

Before heading to the venue, Nick treated fans with a glimpse of their look.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C9UsVqIJx1S/

In the video, Priyanka and Nick were seen grooving to C'mon Barbie's song during their route to the venue in their car.

On Thursday, Priyanka and Nick arrived at Kalina Airport, where they greeted the paparazzi with smiles and waved at them.

A while ago, the groom's gang made a special entry at the venue flaunting their customized outfits.

Actor Arjun Kapoor was spotted wearing a kurta with 'mere yaar ki shadi hai' written on it.

Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor dazzled in vibrant lehengas flaunting 'Anant's brigade' message inscribed on the back of their ensembles.

WWE champion and actor John Cena surprised everyone with his desi look. The professional wrestler and actor Cena happily posed for shutterbugs in a powder blue bandhgala suit.

He elevated his appearance with his signature "you can't see me" pose.

The wedding ceremony will be followed by 'Shubh Aashirwad' on July 13 and culminate with the Mangal Utsav or wedding reception on July 14, promising three days of revelry and jubilation for the Ambani and Merchant families.

The opulent affair promises to be a celebration of Indian culture, spirituality, and tradition on an unparalleled scale. The wedding decor theme is 'An Ode to Varanasi,' paying homage to the eternal city, its traditions, piety, culture, arts, crafts, and Banarasi cuisine.

Mukesh Ambani, paying homage to his late father Dhirubhai Ambani, has ensured his presence is felt at the wedding.

A portrait of the visionary industrialist has been prominently displayed at the venue, a touching gesture amidst the grandeur of the celebrations.

The wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant has drawn an array of luminaries from across the globe.

