Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas arrive in Mumbai with daughter Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas finally arrived in Mumbai with their cute little daughter Malti Marie. The family of three is in India on Malti's first trip to the country.

They are reportedly in Mumbai for the grand opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. This is Malti's first visit to India.

The couple had announced in January 2022 that they became to a baby girl via surrogacy. Much later, Priyanka had said in an interview that she was having medical complications and hence had to opt for surrogacy.

Meanwhile, Priyanka is also set to begin shooting for Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa' with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.