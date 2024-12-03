Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas celebrate 6th wedding anniversary with 'Moana 2' movie date with daughter Malti

Washington [US], December 3 : Actor Priyanka Chopra and her husband, singer Nick Jonas, marked their sixth wedding anniversary on December 1, with a special treat for their daughter, Malti Marie.

The family spent their day in New York, enjoying a private screening of the recently released 'Moana 2', Malti's "favourite" movie, as shared by Priyanka on social media.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Priyanka shared a series of candid photos from the memorable day.

The first image captured a bathroom selfie, followed by a cosy table setup with chocolates, a Moana poster, and pizza boxes.

Although Malti's face was not visible in the photos, Priyanka gave glimpses of the toddler enjoying the film, including a shot of her walking into the theatre.

There was also a heartwarming image showing Malti and her friends sitting together, their backs to the camera, engrossed in the movie.

For the occasion, Priyanka wore a stylish checked brown outfit with a matching jacket, accessorized with glasses and a bag. In her post, she expressed her joy, writing, "What a special treat on our anniversary. Malti's favourite Moana with our friends and family. Moana 2 is so much fun!! Thank you @disney @disneyanimation for the amazing screening. All the kids had the best time. In theaters now @nickjonas."

Priyanka's close friend, Anita Chatterjee, also shared a few photos from the outing. One image featured Nick Jonas dressed in a green jacket and cargo pants, posing with Priyanka.

Priyanka and Nick, who married in a grand ceremony at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur in December 2018, have been making headlines ever since.

In January 2022, they announced the arrival of their daughter, Malti Marie, via surrogacy.

On the professional front, while Nick has been focusing on his music career and concert touring, Priyanka has been busy with her acting projects.

She is currently filming for the second season of the 'Citadel' series, directed by the Russo Brothers. In addition, she is set to star in the upcoming action-thriller 'Heads of State' alongside John Cena and Idris Elba, and will also appear in the period drama 'The Bluff', which follows the story of a former pirate played by Priyanka.

