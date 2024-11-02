Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie shine in matching outfits for Diwali puja

London [UK], November 2 : Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrated Diwali with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie and shared a glimpse of their joyful festivities from London.

The trio celebrated the auspicious occasion with family and friends in London.

In a post on Instagram, Priyanka Chopra posted delightful pictures from their Diwali Puja, where the trio exuded joy and warmth.

In her festive attire, Priyanka looked radiant in a vibrant yellow floral saree, paired with a stack of yellow and blue bangles. With minimal makeup and her hair flowing freely, she embodied the spirit of the celebration.

Whereas, Nick and Malti complemented her perfectly, with both wearing off-white floral outfits. Little Malti adorned a silver stack of bangles and sported an elegant updo.

The joyful images revealed the family celebrating the festival alongside friends and loved ones in London. Priyanka also shared snapshots of their beautifully decorated home, complete with rangoli, diyas, and a special sweets box prepared for their guests.

In her post, she expressed her warm wishes to her followers, stating, "Happy Diwali to everyone. May this year bring peace to the world."

Nick Jonas followed up with his own post, sharing additional moments from their celebration and simply captioning it, "Happy Diwali everyone."

The couple's heartfelt posts quickly garnered attention from fans, who praised them for beautifully embracing Indian culture.

Priyanka looked stunning in a red-hued saree later on, twinning with Malti, who wore a matching red ethnic outfit. Whereas, Nick complemented them in an ivory kurta pyjama with a golden-embroidered overcoat, looking handsome as ever.

The couple delighted in various Diwali activities, including lighting fuljhadi and decorating their home, creating a festive atmosphere that captured the essence of the holiday.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed their daughter Malti Marie through surrogacy in January 2022.

On the professional front, Priyanka is currently busy filming the next season of her series 'Citadel' and has exciting projects lined up, including 'Heads of State' alongside Idris Elba and John Cena, as well as a role as a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in 'The Bluff'.

