Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas don't have ‘guilty pleasure thing’ in their house

Los Angeles, Jan 12 Global head turner Priyanka Chopra and her American popstar husband Nick Jonas had a playful disagreement about what film and television they watch at home on the Golden Globe Awards red carpet.

“We don't really have a guilty pleasure thing in our house,” said Nick, when the host of E! Live asked about viewing habits.

“Everything's fair game. You can watch whatever you like.”

“No, we can watch whatever you like,” Priyanka said with a laugh.

She added: “I watch mine on my iPad.”

The actress continued, “I'm trying to watch Love Island.”

When asked if Nick “won’t watch” the reality show, Priyanka chimed in: “as much.”

Nick said he’s tuned into the Peacock series “over her shoulder.”

The couple, who have been married since 2018, share 3-year-old daughter Malti Marie. In terms of projects the couple has recently enjoyed, the actress said that at the Golden Globes she would be “cheering for The Pitt.”

Nick, agreeing that “it's been such a great year in film and TV,” said that the two of them “watched Marty Supreme recently, loved that. It'd be awesome to see Timothee (Chalamet) win."

“It's really wonderful to meet peers and colleagues that you have watched through the year and that you admire,” said Chopra of attending the ceremony.

“I just saw Robin Wright and it was so amazing to see her... just because we saw her show and she's been incredible… We're artists and all artists really want is to be acknowledged. And I think it's so much fun to meet people you admire. (It) keeps you inspired.”

High-profile shows like the Golden Globes, Priyanka also said, are “so much easier” when they’re date nights alongside Jonas. “Because it could be a little nerve-wracking to go on that stage in front of so many people, but when we're together, it's fun.”

Alongside Lalisa Manobal, Priyanka presented the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor – Television Series Drama, which went to Noah Wyle for his performance on The Pitt.

