Priyanka Chopra opens MAMI Festival with impactful speech, emphasises role of women "in front of camera"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 28 : Priyanka Chopra graced the red carpet event on the first night of the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023 raising the style quotient on the red carpet with her glamorous look. Chopra completed the column dress with a flowing white satin robe, and a classic smokey eye to accentuate the ethereal appearance. She opened the event with a stirring speech on the important role played by women in cinema.

She said, "We would like to acknowledge the pivotal role of women in front of the camera and behind it - we have some of the most amazing women, some of them here tonight, whose contribution to cinema is unparalleled."

Several B-town celebs including Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rajkumar Rao, Sunny Leone, Sonam Kapoor, Sail Ali Khan, Vijay Varma and director Karan Johar arrived at the opening night.

Actor Rajkummar Rao arrived with his wife and actor Patralekhaa. Rao wore a brown suit while she wore a yellow and pink dress. Kareena Kapoor Khan donned a black dress with a plunging neckline. She kept her makeup normal and tied her hair into a bun. She accessorized her look with pink earrings. Tara Sutaria wore an embroidered co-ord set with a matching long jacket. She chose a glowy makeup look and kept her hair tied in a bun.

Sunny Leone looked gorgeous in a floral jacket and black long skirt. She tied her hair in a ponytail and chose a light makeup look.

Actor Sonam Kapoor looked stunning as she donned a black velvet dress for the event. She kept her makeup heavy and tied her hair in a sleek bun. Sonam completed her look with a pearl necklace and matching pearl earrings. For the event, Diana Penty wore a blue suit with golden embroidery at the neckline. She kept her wet hair untied and chose a light makeup look. Power couple Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha arrived in style together. Ali wore a saffron colour suit while Richa wore a white oversized shirt with a golden embroidered skirt.

Dia Mirza looked as beautiful as always in a golden blouse and brown skirt. Actors Saif Ali Khan entered with sister-in-law and actor Karisma Kapoor as both twinned in white outfits. Saif wore a white kurta with a matching Nehru jacket. Karisma, on the other hand, wore a white saree with black prints.

The Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival returns with an impressive list of some of the top films from around the world with over 250 films spread over 10 days.

It is being held from October 27 to November 5. The festival promises to spotlight contemporary films and new cinematic voices from South Asia. The main competition at the festival this year is the South Asia Competition. It aligns with the festival's new vision to become a hub for South Asian and South Asian Diaspora cinema and talent. This competitive section aims to showcase breakthrough contemporary South Asian films.

