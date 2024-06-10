Priyanka Chopra pays heartfelt tribute to her father on his death anniversary

New Delhi [India], June 10 : Global star Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to remember her beloved father on his death anniversary, sharing a heartfelt tribute that touched the hearts of her millions of fans worldwide.

In the emotional video she posted, the screen opened to reveal her late father, Ashok Chopra, singing along to the classic Bollywood song 'Sawan ke Mahine me' from the 1964 movie 'Sharabi.'

The video also featured a moving carousel of throwback pictures, capturing precious moments between Priyanka and her father.

One picture showcased their loving bond during her childhood, while another immortalized the proud moment when she won the Miss World 2000 crown, with her father, beaming with pride, by her side.

With the video, Priyanka wrote, "The light of every room. You're still our brightest light dad. 11 years without you and it still doesn't feel real. Thinking of you today and every day. I love you. Forever. Hold your loved ones close and tell them you love them. Time can be short."

The loss of her father, Ashok Chopra, to cancer in 2013, was a devastating blow for Priyanka. She has been vocal about her grief, often expressing how much she misses her beloved father and the impact his absence has had on her life.

Priyanka continues to shine in her professional life. She is working on her upcoming film 'The Bluff' in Australia. Directed by Frank E Flowers, the movie is set in the 19th-century Caribbean and follows the story of a former female pirate, played by Priyanka, who must protect her family when the sins of her past catch up to her.

Produced by Russo Brothers' banner AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios, 'The Bluff' promises to be a thrilling adventure.

