Priyanka Chopra poses with Kim Kardashian, Julianne Moore and others at Kering Foundation's Caring for Women dinner

New Delhi [India], September 10 : The Kering Foundation's Caring for Women dinner returned to New York Fashion Week for its third consecutive year on Monday night, drawing a remarkable assembly of celebrities united in support of organizations combating gender-based violence.

Among the distinguished guests was Bollywood superstar Priyanka Chopra, who made a striking appearance in a sophisticated black gown adorned with lace detailing.

PeeCee shared a carousel of pictures on her Instagram handle in which she could be seen posing with Salma Hayek Pinault, Kerry Washington, Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, Julianne Moore and others.

In the caption, she wrote, "A whirlwind trip to spend a very meaningful evening with old friends and new. The #CaringForWomenDinner, on its third year was as incredible as its hosts. Thank you to the most wonderful human, Salma Hayek Pinault and the very charismatic Francois-Henri Pinault for including me."

"This dinner was a powerful reminder of the difference we can make when like-minded people come together for a shared purpose. It was about more than just raising awareness, it was about taking decisive action to end violence against women and create a world where women can live without fear. Congratulations to the beneficiaries. Thank you for the wonderful work you do every day. All proceeds from the dinner will be directed towards deserving organisations. PS: @gayleking I could hear you all day! @violadavis the most moving orator. Thank you for the inspiration queen," she added in the caption.

Co-hosted by a constellation of notable figures including Salma Hayek, Francois-Henri Pinault, Camila Alves McConaughey, Matthew McConaughey, Carmelo Anthony, Urs Fischer, Kim Kardashian, Donatella Versace, Naomi Watts, and Billy Crudup, the event was a resounding success, according to People magazine.

Priyanka Chopra's ensemble for the evening featured voluminous waves in her hair and a dramatic makeup look with glossy coral lips, complemented by a chunky bracelet and matching chandelier earrings.

The event highlighted the ongoing efforts to address and combat gender-based violence, with all attendees rallying around this crucial cause, as per People magazine.

Recently, Priyanka returned to Los Angeles following a brief trip to India to celebrate her brother's wedding.

The actress, who has been busy with her Hollywood endeavors, recently wrapped up filming for her upcoming project, 'The Bluff.'

Set in the 19th-century Caribbean, the film, directed by Frank E Flowers, stars Priyanka as a former female pirate fighting to protect her family.

Priyanka shared glimpses of her time on set, including moments with her husband, Nick Jonas, and their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

In addition to 'The Bluff,' Priyanka is also slated to appear in 'Heads of State,' where she will star alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.

