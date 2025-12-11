Priyanka Chopra Praises Kapil Sharma’s Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Trailer, Says, “Yeh Toh Dekhna Banta Hai!”

Kapil Sharma is leaving no stone unturned to promote his upcoming film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2. From juggling a multicultural marital mess to delivering his signature comic one-liners, Kapil is winning hearts all over with this laughter-filled sequel. Appreciating the trailer and expressing her excitement to watch the film, global star Priyanka Chopra took to her social media and shared, “Yeh toh dekhna banta hai! It’s too funny. Congratulations and good luck to you @kapilsharma and the team.”

Earlier Priyanka had posted a in flight selfie on her Instagram Stories. She tagged Kapil Sharma and wrote, "You better be ready." She also tagged The Great Indian Kapil Show, confirming her participation in the upcoming season. Kapil recently announced the launch of season 4 of his show by sharing images from the first day of the shoot. The comedian is also promoting his upcoming film, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2. The film features Hira Warina, Parul Gulati, Ayesha Khan, Manjot Singh, and Tridha Choudhury. It is scheduled for a December 12 release.

Priyanka, meanwhile, is preparing for her return to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli's upcoming film Varanasi. The movie also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The project is set for a theatrical release in 2027. Additionally, she is working on a new season of the spy action drama Citadel.