Priyanka Chopra praises Netflix's 'Bridgerton' season 2 for representing Indian culture

While Shonda Rhimes' 'Bridgerton' season 2 is sensational for many reasons, the representation of 'desi culture' in the show has made it even more special for all the Indian people, and now that includes global star Priyanka Chopra too.

The former Miss World took to her Instagram Stories to send her token of love to the show for representing Indian culture through the Sharma sisters, Edwina Sharma and Kate Sharma, played by actors Charithra Chandran and Simone Ashley.

"I have to say, it's so wonderful to see desi representation on mainstream TV. It was such an anomaly when I started. Love the show and the Sharma sisters," Priyanka wrote alongside a picture of Chandran and Ashley.

Based on Julia Quinn's best-selling series of novels, 'Bridgerton' is set in the lavish and competitive world of London high society during the Regency period of the early 1800s.

The first season of the romantic period drama focused on the steamy courtship between Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings (Rege-Jean Page).

Keeping up with the tradition of Julia Quinn's novels, season 2 of 'Bridgerton' tells the story of Daphne's elder brother-- Lord Anthony Bridgerton's (Jonathan Bailey) quest for love as he sets out to find a suitable wife.

When Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) and her younger sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran) arrive from India, Anthony starts to court the latter sister -- and Kate soon discovers that his intentions for marriage are not pure. While Kate tries to stop this match, the two become unlikely companions.

The show had many moments which Indian fans can't miss. From the intricate embroidery on the Victorian gowns to the orchestra cover of the title track from Karan Johar's 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' to the Haldi ceremony, 'Bridgerton 2' makers have tried to perfectly blend the Indian cultural representation into the British show.

The Netflix series has already been renewed through season four, so there is plenty of period soapy obsession to come. Each season will be inspired by a different Quinn's book in the series and will focus on each of the 8 Bridgerton children.

The show is executive produced by Rhimes, Betsy Beers and Chris Van Dusen. Van Dusen also serves as creator and showrunner.

( With inputs from ANI )

