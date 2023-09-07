Priyanka Chopra raises glam quotient in sheer dress

New York [US], September 7 : Actor Priyanka Chopra made heads turn at the Victoria's Secret World Tour event during the ongoing New York Fashion Week (NYFW).

Priyanka marked her appearance in a glamorous way. She was spotted donning a black sheer dress. She paired her outfit with a metallic belt. She styled her hair in lustrous waves and went full glam with the makeup.

Several pictures from the event were circulated online. In one of the clips, she is seen posing with supermodel Naomi Campbell.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Naomi Campbell at the Victoria Secret event last night😍🥵#PriyankaChopra #TheTour23 pic.twitter.com/amUQiFb0tg— PRINCESS✨ (@PriyankaAnomaly) September 7, 2023

Priyanka's look has garnered loads of praises from fans.

"How gorgeous," a social media user commented.

"Hot. Hot. Hot," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Priyanka she recently came up with 'Citadel', which is created by The Russo Brothers. The action-packed show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka) of the global spy agency 'Citadel.’She will share screen space with John Cena and Idris Elba in 'Heads Of State'. 'Nobody' filmmaker Ilya Naishuller is directing off a script by Josh Appelbaum and Andre Nemec, with an initial draft by Harrison Query based on Query's original idea.

Priyanka will also be seen sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in 'Jee Le Zara'. The film will be directed by Farhan Akhtar. The shoot has not started yet.

