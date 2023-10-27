Priyanka Chopra raises glam quotient in white gown at Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 27 : Global icon Priyanka Chopra on Friday raised up the glam quotient with her stunning look at the opening night of the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023 in Mumbai.

Priyanka looked absolutely gorgeous as she donned a white sheer gown. She kept her makeup heavy and tied her hair in a sleek bun.

The 'Dostana' actor completed her look with a matching white long coat and minimal jewellery.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared a string of pictures of her look for the Gala night which she captioned, "Opening night Jio Mami Mumbai Film Festival @mumbaifilmfestival."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cy6BI52rttZ/

Several pictures and videos of the actor went viral on social media.

PeeCee on Friday early morning touched down in Mumbai to attend the opening night of the Jio MAMI Film Festival 2023.

The Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival returns with an impressive list of some of the top films from around the world with over 250 films spread over 10 days.

The festival will be held at the Jio World Centre, a convention, theatre and concert hall complex in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai.

It will run from today (October 27) to November 5.

The curation boasts over 40 World Premieres, 45 Asia Premieres, and 70+ South Asia Premieres, with a record-breaking number of 1000+ submissions for the South Asia programme.

The festival promises to spotlight contemporary films and new cinematic voices from South Asia. The main competition at the festival this year is the South Asia Competition. It aligns with the festival's new vision to become a hub for South Asian and South Asian Diaspora cinema and talent. This competitive section aims to showcase breakthrough contemporary South Asian films.

Apart from Priyanka, several other B-town celebs like RajKummar Rao, Sunny Leone, Utkarsh Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Patralekhaa, and Tara Sutaria among others also arrived at the opening night.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor