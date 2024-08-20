Priyanka Chopra, Rajshri Entertainment join hands for Marathi film 'Paani'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 20 : Global star Priyanka Chopra, Rajshri Entertainment, and Kothare Vision Pvt Ltd have joined forces for the upcoming Marathi film, 'Paani'.

The film, which marks the directorial debut of Addinath M. Kothare, is set to hit cinemas on October 18, 2024.

Priyanka shared the announcement on her official Instagram handle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Alongside the video, she wrote, "This is very very special. Our Marathi feature film 'Paani' is all set to release theatrically on 18th October. See you in the theatres! Rajshri Entertainment and Purple Pebble Pictures Presents PAANI In association with Kothare Vision Pvt Ltd."

This venture signifies Rajshri Entertainment's inaugural foray into Marathi cinema.

The film, produced in association with Purple Pebble Pictures and Kothare Vision Pvt Ltd, brings together a powerhouse team and promises to make a substantial impact on both the Marathi film industry and its audience.

'Paani', written by Nitin Dixit, features an impressive ensemble cast including Addinath M Kothare, Rucha Vaidya, Subodh Bhave, Rajit Kapur, Kishor Kadam, Nitin Dixit, Sachin Goswami, Mohanabai, Shripad Joshi, and Vikas Pandurang Patil.

The production team comprises Neha Barjatya and the late Rajjat Barjatya, alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Dr Madhu Chopra.

Mahesh Kothare and Siddharth Chopra serve as associate producers.

In a press note shared by the film's team, Priyanka Chopra, founder of Purple Pebble Pictures, expressed her excitement about the film, stating, "I'm thrilled to share 'Paani' with the world, a true passion project that tackles a vital issue. This film is special, and challenging to make but so relevant for the time we live in. This is an inspiring story of one man's journey to find solutions that will radically change the lives of all those around him."

Chopra further emphasized her pride in the collaboration, adding, "At Purple Pebble Pictures, we're dedicated to collaborating with incredible talent and crafting local stories from every region of India. 'Paani' is a shining example of an entertaining, inspiring film with a pressing concern, and I'm so proud of Addinath's remarkable directorial debut. Congratulations to the entire team on their hard-won achievement! Our fourth Marathi production is a testament to the power of collaboration."

Neha Barjatya of Rajshri Entertainment also shared her enthusiasm, noting, "This is Rajshri Entertainment's first Marathi film, and we are thrilled that 'Paani' is leading the way. The film addresses the vital issue of water scarcity. With its strong subject and a talented team, 'Paani' stands out as a socially relevant film. We believe it will significantly contribute to raising awareness about this pressing issue."

Director Addinath M Kothare expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to work with such esteemed collaborators. He remarked, "Working with Priyanka Chopra and Rajshri Entertainment was a treat. To get such a fantastic team in my debut directorial is like a boon for me. With that, I had the support of my father. 'Paani' will soon release in your nearest cinemas, and the entire team is confident that it will be an experience that will stay with the audience for a long time."

'Paani' is set to hit cinemas on October 18, 2024.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor