Priyanka Chopra Reacts on Uorfi Javed’s Old Video of Airport Clash Over Outfit (Watch)

Internet personality and fashion risk-taker Uorfi Javed is once again under the spotlight, thanks to a resurfaced video from 2023 that has reignited online debates. The footage captures a heated exchange between Uorfi and a man at Mumbai airport, who questioned her choice of attire. Known for winning The Traitors and her unconventional public appearances, Uorfi was seen confidently shutting down criticism over her bold green backless dress. The video has gone viral again, catching the attention of none other than Priyanka Chopra, who liked a clip shared on Instagram, showing support for Uorfi’s unapologetic stance.

In the resurfaced clip, Uorfi is seen exiting the airport when a man attempts to shame her outfit, saying such clothes aren’t “allowed in India” and that she’s harming the nation’s image. Without hesitation, Uorfi responds sharply: “Is your father losing anything over this? No, right? Then go mind your business.” When the man continues to comment, she replies even more sternly: “Am I your daughter? Just leave me alone.” The interaction has sparked widespread reactions online, with many praising her fearlessness and unwillingness to bend under unsolicited public judgment.

The video’s popularity has led to renewed discussions about gender norms and freedom of expression in India. Celebrities and influencers have weighed in, with Priyanka Chopra’s like on the Instagram post seen as a quiet but powerful endorsement. Uorfi, often the subject of online trolling for her fashion, has built a unique brand despite criticism. Her ability to stay relevant amid controversy has earned her a massive following. While critics have tried to shame her, many continue to support her confidence and self-expression in a society where women’s choices are frequently policed.

Reflecting on the backlash she receives, Uorfi once opened up during a podcast with Ranveer Allahabadia. She questioned the harsh judgment she faces, asking if she truly deserves to be called a disgrace. “Maybe what they say is true – maybe I’m not a good woman, maybe I’m a stain on society,” she said with raw honesty. “Maybe no family will ever accept me.” These words reveal the emotional toll of constant public criticism, yet they also show her resilience. Despite the harsh spotlight, she chooses to stand firm in her identity and continue being true to herself.

Today, Uorfi remains a hot topic in entertainment and fashion circuits. Whether it’s her eye-catching appearances, candid interviews, or bold social media posts, she refuses to fade into the background. From being an early evictee on Bigg Boss OTT to becoming one of the most talked-about figures online, her journey reflects both the challenges and the triumphs of being unapologetically oneself. She continues to use her platform to challenge outdated norms and redefine what self-expression looks like for the new generation—loud, fearless, and proudly imperfect.