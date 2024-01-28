Priyanka Chopra reacts to fans chanting "Jiju-Jiju" during Nick Jonas' performance at Lollapalooza India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 28 : Global icon Priyanka Chopra on Sunday reacted to a viral video of her husband Nick Jonas and his brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas performing at the Lollapalooza India music event in Mumbai.

In the video, a huge crowd at the event started chanting "Jiju-Jiju" as the Jonas brothers performed on stage.

Reacting to the video, Priyanka wrote on her Instagram stories, "My heart (red heart and an emotional eyed emoji) thank you Mumbai."

Actor Taapsee Pannu, who also attended the gig, took to Instagram stories to laud Nick Jonas.

She wrote, "Jijaji stage pe hai!!! @nickjonas @lollapalooza."

Nick replied to the crowd saying, "I love you all so much, thank you."

Priyanka and Nick Jonas got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.

Recently, the couple celebrated their daughter's second birthday.

Meanwhile, on the work front, in the coming months, she will be seen in 'Heads of State', alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.

On the Bollywood front, she will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's next directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

