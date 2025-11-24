Priyanka Chopra recalls getting her first signing amount in movies from Dharmendra's production company

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 24 : Actor Priyanka Chopra penned a heartfelt note in memory of iconic star Dharmendra, recalling how the Deols made her feel welcome in the industry with their warmth and grace.

"In the year 2001, my first signing amount in the movies came from Vijayta Films. One of the first Hindi movies I ever shot was under his banner, with his eldest son. Him and his family, made me feel welcome in the industry, at a time when no one knew me. Very few people are capable of that kind of warmth and grace, towards a complete newcomer, from Bareilly, who didn't know anyone in Mumbai," she recalled.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Priyanka added, "I have known the Deol family since the beginning of my career. I've worked in multiple movies with Sunny and Bobby. This feels personal, and I know I share that feeling with many others in the world."

She also talked about how Dharmendra inspired generations with his extensive body of work.

"Some people leave behind films, some leave behind feelings. He has left us with both. His presence was magnetic. He filled up a frame with his smile and charisma like only he could. This is a big loss for cinema, but his legacy is permanent. As I type this note on a film set, in between shots, I think about how so many of us will always be inspired by him. Hailing from a small town with no Godfather and big dreams.. he made a permanent mark in a tough industry.. and he carried his family along. A true blue Hindi film Hero," Priyanka wrote.

The 'He Man' of Indian Cinema had been unwell for some time. On November 10, Dharmendra was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital following a deterioration in his health. Two days later, Dharmendra was discharged from the hospital as the family opted for home treatment.

Sadly, on November 24, he breathed his last at the age of 89. Dharmendra is survived by his first wife, Prakash Kaur; his second wife, actress Hema Malini; and six children, including sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and daughters Vijeta and Ajeita from his first marriage, as well as daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol from his second marriage.

