Priyanka Chopra remembers late father on 12th death anniversary: Miss you everyday

Mumbai, June 11 On her father Ashok Chopra’s 12th death anniversary on June 10, global star Priyanka Chopra remembered her father and said that she misses him everyday.

Priyanka took to her Instagram stories section, where she shared a throwback picture featuring her and her father. The photograph featured a toddler Priyanka and her father enjoying a snowy day in the mountains. She is seen all bundled up in winter wear flashing a big smile sitting on snow next to her father.

“Miss you everyday, dad,” Priyanka captioned the post.

Priyanka’s father Ashok Chopra was diagnosed with cancer and since then he was facing health issues. He passed away aged 62.

Talking about the actress, Priyanka is gearing up for the release of “Heads Of State,” her upcoming project directed by Ilya Naishuller. The film is scheduled to debut on Prime Video on July 2.

In this action-packed film, Priyanka plays Noel Bisset, an MI6 agent who joins forces with John Cena and Idris Elba’s characters to navigate a high-stakes situation after their diplomatic mission is disrupted.

The 42-year-old actress is currently working on 'SSMB 29', a much-awaited film directed by SS Rajamouli. This project marks her first collaboration with the acclaimed director and stars Mahesh Babu alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran.

She will also portray a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in “The Bluff”, which is a swashbuckler drama film co-written by Frank E. Flowers and Joe Ballarini, with Flowers also directing. The film stars Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Vedanten Naidoo.

Set in the Caribbean islands during the 19th century, the film features Priyanka as a former female pirate who must protect her family when her past catches up to her.

Additionally, Priyanka is set to return for the second season of the web series “Citadel.” The spy action series was released in 2023. It stars Richard Madden and Priyanka as Citadel agents Mason Kane and Nadia Sinh, respectively.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor