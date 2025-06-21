Priyanka Chopra reveals losing a chunk of her eyebrow during shoot of 'Heads Of State'

Los Angeles [US], June 21 : Performing action scenes isn't easy. Despite proper safety protocols, action stunts in films and shows carry a risk of injury to actors.

Actress Priyanka Chopra, who recently appeared on Jimmy Fallon's talk show, recalled an incident from the sets of her Hollywood film 'Heads Of State', where she lost a part of her eyebrow while performing an action sequence.

https://x.com/FallonTonight/status/1935912845989802153/video/1

"The camera has a matte box, and I was supposed to roll on the floor and fall, and it was raining. And the camera was supposed to come in close to me. So the camera operator came in a little bit closer-I came in a little bit closer, and it took out a chunk of my eyebrow. Could have been my eye, so I was very grateful that it wasn't. I just put surgical glue on there, stuck it. Finished my day, because I did not want to come back and shoot in the rain again," she shared.

Helmed by Ilya Naishuller, 'Heads of State' is an action-packed comedy about the U.S. President (played by John Cena) and the UK Prime Minister (played by Idris Elba), who must set aside their rivalry to thwart a global conspiracy and save the world if they can work together Ultimately allied with the brilliant MI6 agent Noel Bisset (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), they must go on the run and find a way to work together long enough to thwart a global conspiracy that threatens the entire free world."

Heads of State will be released on Prime Video on July 2.

