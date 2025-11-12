Priyanka Chopra reveals Malti Marie had fun with Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara & played with SS Rajamouli's calf

Mumbai, Nov 12 Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently revealed that her daughter Malti Marie had visited her on the sets of her magnum opus project Globetrotter in Hyderabad.

On the 12th of November, Priyanka conducted an #AskPCJ session on her X, formerly Twitter, account. A social media user asked the PeeCee, ““Priyanka, when you’re shooting for a film, do you usually bring your family along to the sets, or do you prefer to go alone and focus completely on work? Especially for this #GlobeTrotter set?”

To this Priyanka revealed, “My daughter has been to set in Hyderabad, and she had the best time with @urstrulyMahesh and Namrata’s beautiful daughter Sitara and went to @ssrajamouli’s farm and met a calf. Her favourite memory, she wrote, tagging Mahesh Babu, who is also her co-star in the movie. In another tweet, PeeCee was asked what she has taught Nick to say in Hindi till now. The question read, “What’s something you taught Nick to say in Hindi? P.S. I LOVE YOU!!! #AskPCJ”.

Responding to the same, the actress wrote, “Khana, paani, pyaar, paneer, but I think he picked it all up himself! @nickjonas.” During the session, she was also asked by another user how she was liking the Telugu industry. The question read, “How are you finding the Telugu film industry so far? Have you tasted the amazing biryani yet? #AskPCJ”.

She wrote, “It’s still early days for me on the movie, but it’s been Adiri poyindi!!!! Also the biryani is the best in the world in Hyderabad.” A few days ago, Priyanka Chopra landed in Hyderabad to join the team of Globetrotter, helmed by SS Rajamouli, and kickstart the highly anticipated project. She had taken to her social media account to share a video of the streets of Hyderabad and had tagged Mahesh Babu. The South superstar shared her story and welcomed the “Desi Girl”.

Recently, ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli gave fans a treat by unveiling actor Prithviraj Sukumaran's first look from Globetrotter on the 7th of November. The actor on the poster appeared to be playing the lead antagonist as 'Kumbha'. SS Rajamouli captioned it as, ''After canning the first shot with Prithvi, I walked up to him and said, 'You are one of the finest actors I've ever known.' Bringing life to this sinister, ruthless, powerful antagonist KUMBHA was creatively very satisfying.”

The poster was further also shared by Priyanka Chopra and South Superstar Mahesh Babu on their respective social media accounts. The looks of Priyanka and Mahesh, as per reports, will be out in a few days.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor