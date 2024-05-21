Priyanka Chopra rocks short hair at Bvlgari event, fans shower praise on her

Rome [Italy], May 21 : Actor Priyanka Chopra has once again proved that her style quotient is unmatched. Sporting short hair at Bvlgari event in Rome, the 'Mary Kom' star stole everyone's attention. And how!

Social media is flooded with glimpses of Priyanka from the event. In the images and videos, she can be seen making a fashion statement in an off-shoulder cream and black dress. To elevate her ensemble, she wore a Serpenti Aeterna necklace, which is the most extraordinary jewellery piece crafted and displayed by Bvlgari in all its history, as per an anonymous online fashion critic.

Besides her outfit and jewellery, her new hairdo created an impression among her fans as well.

"Love her short hair," a social media user commented.

"PeeCee is a true fashion icon," another Instagram user wrote.

"She is exuding confidence in short hair," a fan wrote.

Priyanka Chopra and Anne Hathaway at #BvlgariAeterna in Rome pic.twitter.com/yxMWmxSJJf— NP LEGΛCY 🇨🇴 (@np_legacy) May 21, 2024

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Priyanka recently wrapped shooting for the highly anticipated film 'Heads Of State'. It is an upcoming action comedy featuring Idris Elba, John Cena, and Jack Quaid in key roles, under the direction of Ilya Naishuller.

Besides this, she recently announced her involvement in The Bluff, directed by Frank E Flowers.

Priyanka also announced her new film in collaboration with the production team of Barry Avrich's new feature documentary 'Born Hungry' as a producer.

In Bollywood, she was last seen opposite Farhan Akhtar in 'The Sky is Pink', which was released in 2019. She has a film 'Jee Le Zaraa' lined up in her kitty. However, no update has been provided by director Farhan Akhtar since the film's announcement in 2021.

Farhan earlier told Variety, "We just have issues with dates, and the actor's strike that's happened has put Priyanka's dates into a huge tizzy with what can happen and what can't, so I've started genuinely believing that that film now has a destiny of its own. It'll happen when it has to, we'll see."

Priyanka was supposed to share screen space with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in the film.

