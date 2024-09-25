Priyanka Chopra, Samantha Ruth Prabhu come together to celebrate Prime Video's upcoming series 'Citadel: Honey Bunny'

London [UK], September 25 : Actors Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Tuesday night joined the cast members and creative teams behind the Citadel universe to celebrate the upcoming releases of Citadel: Diana and Citadel: Honey Bunny ahead of their worldwide launch.

Priyanka, who plays Nadia in season 2 of Citadel, joined the event alongside the executive producers of the Citadel franchise, Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Angela Russo-Otstot, and David Weil.

Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu who takes the lead role in Citadel: Honey Bunny as Honey, attended the event alongside directors Raj & DK and writer Sita R. Menon.

Representing the Italian series Citadel: Diana, executive producer and showrunner Gina Gardini and lead actor Matilda De Angelis, who plays Diana, also attended the event.

Set in Milan in the year 2030, Citadel: Diana follows Diana Cavalieri, a former agent of the independent global spy agency, Citadel. After the agency's destruction by a powerful enemy group called Manticore, Diana is left undercover as a mole. When she sees a chance to escape, she must place her trust in Edo Zani, the son of a high-ranking Manticore leader.

The six-episode series will premiere globally on Prime Video on October 10, 2024.

Citadel: Honey Bunny follows stuntman Bunny and struggling actress Honey as they are drawn into a world of action, espionage, and betrayal. Years later, they must reunite to protect their daughter Nadia when their dangerous past comes back to haunt them.

The series is set to premiere on Prime Video on November 10.

