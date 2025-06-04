Priyanka Chopra says 'keep calm and carry on' as 'Heads of State' prepare to arrive

Mumbai, June 4 After proving her mettle in Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra is also consistently making her mark in Hollywood. Her latest outing "Heads of State" nears release on July 2 this year on Prime Video.

Adding to the hype, PeeCee asked everyone to "Keep calm and carry on" as she dropped a gripping trailer of the action entertainer on her Instagram handle.

The trailer opened with a high-octane sequence of a car being attacked. Then, the clip went on to introduce all those inside the car. First, we get a glimpse of the President of England, played by Idris Elba. Then we meet U.S. President/ movie star, played by John Cena. Priyanka will be seen as MI6's top agent in her next.

Touted to be an action-packed comedy, the movie talks about how otherwise rivals U.S. President and UK Prime Minister are forced to come together after becoming the targets of a powerful and ruthless foreign adversary. Under these unprecedented circumstances, they can rely on the only two people they can trust: each other. These two must find a way to work together long enough to thwart a global conspiracy.

"Heads of State" has been made under the direction of Ilya Naishuller, known for his work in movies such as "Hardcore Henry", and "Nobody".

Along with Priyanka Chopra, Idris Elba, and John Cena, the movie will also feature Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid, Stephen Root, Sarah Niles, Richard Coyle, and Paddy Considine in crucial roles, along with others.

With "Heads of State" John Cena is reuniting with Idris Elba after the 2021 supernatural drama "The Suicide Squad".

The technical crew of the movie includes Steven Price as the composer, Ben Davis as the cinematographer, and Tom Harrison-Read as the editor.

Furthermore, Priyanka will also play the leading lady in SS Rajamouli's "SSMB29," opposite Tollywood star Mahesh Babu.

This untitled drama will mark PeeCee's comeback to the Telugu cinema after the 2002 entertainer "Apuroopam".

