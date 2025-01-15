Priyanka Chopra says she’s proud of beautiful film ‘Anuja’

Mumbai, Jan 15 Actress Priyanka Chopra says she is proud of the “beautiful film” “Anuja”,in which she serves as an executive producer.

Priyanka took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a snapshot of a news article from variety.com, which had the title “Netflix Acquires ‘Anuja,’ Oscar-Shortlisted Short Film Backed by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Mindy Kaling and Guneet Monga Kapoor”.

The Indian actress captioned it: “Proud of this beautiful film”.

As per the article on the publication, streaming giant Netflix has landed worldwide streaming rights to “Anuja,” the Oscar-shortlisted live-action short that counts Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Mindy Kaling and Academy Award winner Guneet Monga Kapoor among its backers.

Directed by Adam J. Graves “Anuja” tells the tale of a 9-year-old title character, who works in a back-alley garment factory with her older sister Palak. The narrative follows the young protagonist as she faces a decision that will impact both her future and her family.

The short, developed in partnership with Mira Nair’s Salaam Baalak Trust, features Sajda Pathan, in a leading role. The production team spans Graves Films, Shine Global Inc (Oscar winners “War/Dance” and “Inocente”), Krushan Naik Films and Salaam Baalak Trust.

Guneet said of ‘Anuja’ that it is a story of unparalleled courage, a film made with a lot of heart. Director Adam J. Graves delivers a message through an empowered and entertaining lens.

“I’m honoured to be part of the journey ahead, alongside producers Mindy Kaling, Suchitra Mattai and Krushan Naik, and now one of the most powerful Brown voices to champion our story — Priyanka Chopra Jonas.”

Mindy Kaling added: “‘Anuja’ is a story that means so much to me – it’s powerful, hopeful, and full of life, just like the incredible young girls it represents. I’m deeply passionate about this film and grateful to have had the opportunity to work with Suchitra Mattai and Adam Graves to bring this important narrative to life.”

“The film brings attention to crucial issues while celebrating resilience, humor, and hope. I’m delighted that, with Netflix joining the team, the conversation will expand as it reaches audiences far and wide.”

The supporting cast includes Ananya Shanbhag and Nagesh Bhosle, with cinematography by Akash Raje and music from Fabrizio Mancinelli.

Graves said: “‘Anuja’ is a heartfelt tribute to the resilience and untold stories of working children, highlighting their joy and hope amidst challenges. The film captures the innocence and magic of childhood, brought to life through collaboration with Salaam Baalak Trust and the insights of NGOs such as the Kailash Satyarthi Children’s Foundation and Save the Children."

