Priyanka Chopra sends heartfelt birthday wish to Parineeti, says this month "brought you the most precious gift"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 22 : As Parineeti Chopra turned a year older, she recieved a warm birthday wish from global icon Priyanka Chopra.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Priyanka shared a collage of pictures with Parineeti with a special message, "Happy Birthhday Tisha! This birthday month brought you the most precious gift, and I can't wait to see all the joy and love he brings into your life!"

Recently, Priyanka also congratulated her and Raghav Chadha over the birth of their son.

On October 19, Parineeti and Raghav announced the arrival of their son via a joint note.

They posted a sweet note which read, "He's finally here! Our baby boy. And we literally can't remember life before! Arms full, our hearts are fuller. First, we had each other; now, we have everything."The couple signed off with, "With gratitude, Parineeti & Raghav."

As soon as they shared the good news, fans and members of the film industry and political fraternity chimed in the comment section and extended best wishes to the new parents in the town.

Her husband, politician Raghav Chadha, also took to Instagram and penned a sweet wish for Parineeti.

"Happy birthday to the newest and the bestest mommy in town What an incredible journey it's been from Girlfriend to Wife to Mother of our little boy @parineetichopra," he posted.

Raghav also shared a few pictures in which Parineeti can be seen flaunting her baby bump.

Parineeti married Raghav in September 2023 at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan, in the presence of their close friends and family members.

