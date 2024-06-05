Priyanka Chopra shares adorable moments with daughter Malti Marie on sets of 'The Bluff'

Canberra [Australia], June 5 : Priyanka Chopra gave fans another peek into her life on the set of her new project, 'The Bluff,' with a series of pictures featuring her daughter, Malti Marie.

Currently in Australia, the actor is busy filming but finds time to share these sweet moments.

In the photos that she dropped on her Instagram Stories, Priyanka flaunted her daughter's budding HMU (Hair and Make-Up) skills.

The first photo shows Malti sketching on a mannequin placed on the dressing table, with a notebook beside her. The next image captures the little one holding a hairbrush, examining it with curiosity.

Another adorable picture features Malti playing with a long rope inside the make-up room, which Priyanka captioned, "Practicing her sailing knots."

The series concluded with a delightful photo of the mother-daughter duo. They are seen holding a mannequin with a wig on it, with Malti looking happy and Priyanka smiling at her.

Priyanka added a playful caption, "I think 'Diane' is coming home with us (accompanied by a laughter emoji)."

Just a couple of days back, the 'Barfi' actress posted a picture twinning with her daughter, giving us major 'mom-daughter goals.'

On Monday, Priyanka shared an adorable selfie on Instagram featuring her and her little one, Malti Marie Jonas.

In the selfie, Chopra and her daughter Malti are seen wearing matching blue and white pyjamas. Malti is sitting on her mom's stomach, enjoying herself.

Just a couple of days back, Priyanka took to Instagram, to share a picture of her script and expressed excitement about the shoot.

'The Bluff' is being directed by Frank E Flowers.

Set in the 19th-century Caribbean, The Bluff follows a former female pirate (Priyanka) who must protect her family when the mysterious sins of her past catch up to her, as per Deadline. The movie is produced by Russo Brothers' banner AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios.

Priyanka also serves as a producer on the film. This will be Priyanka's second project with The Russo Brothers after she starred in their Amazon Original series Citadel.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor