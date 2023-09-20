Priyanka Chopra shares adorable pictures of daughter Malti Marie from Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Los Angeles [US], September 20 : Priyanka Chopra on Wednesday gave her fans a glimpse of her daughter Malti Marie celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with her toy Ganesha.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared a series of pictures from the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations and revealed how her daughter carries her toy Ganesha everywhere she goes.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CxZHcFPvz5L/?img_index=1

In the first picture, Malti can be seen dressed in a white dress. What grabbed the attention was the cute bangles and a bindi for a Ganesh Chaturthi look.

In one of the photos, Malti’s toy Ganesha is placed beside a Ganpati idol at their home temple.

The last image beautifully captured the mother-daughter duo. Priyanka can be seen in a dark pink kurta that she paired with cream pants as she gives a tight hug to Malti.

Sharing the pictures, “A girl and her Ganpati😍Always with us.. wherever we go.. #ganpatibappamorya 🙏🏽#ganeshchaturthi.”

Soon after Priyanka posted the pictures, fans and followers swamped down the comment section and dropped red hearts and fire emoticons.

One of the users wrote, “She has grown so much and beautiful just like mama and papa.”

Another user commented, “he’s the most beautiful and precious baby ever.”

“So much proud of you ma’am that you’re raising your baby girl with all the Indian rituals she’s so little cute. princess. I wish one she’ll role the world like her mom. Ganapati bappa moray,” another commented.

Priyanka and Nick got married in a Christian and Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018. In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka recently came up with 'Citadel', which was created by The Russo Brothers. The action-packed show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka) of the global spy agency 'Citadel.’ She will share screen space with John Cena and Idris Elba in 'Heads Of State'. 'Nobody' filmmaker Ilya Naishuller is directing off a script by Josh Appelbaum and Andre Nemec, with an initial draft by Harrison Query based on Query's original idea.

