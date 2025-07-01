Priyanka Chopra shares fun BTS moments from 'Heads of State' sets, poses with John Cena, Idris Elba

Washington DC [US], July 1 : Actress Priyanka Chopra offered her fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse from her upcoming Hollywood film 'Heads of State'.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka shared a video that perfectly captured her journey in 'Heads of State'. Along with Priyanka, the film also stars Idris Elba and WWE superstar John Cena in the lead roles.

The 'Fashion' actress treated her fans with the never-before-seen photos from the film 'Heads of State'. It featured the group picture of the movie lead cast, a snap of Priyanka showcasing bruises and several fun moments of the actress with her daughter Malti.

The reel captures Priyanka in her elementsuited up as MI6 agent Noel Bissetshowcasing her effortless command over high-octane action and her undeniable screen presence.

The actress also seems to flex her fit physique as the MI6 agent Noel Bisset in the post.

The film is helmed by Ilya Naishuller, the filmmaker behind Hardcore Henry (2015) and Nobody (2021). It is an action-packed comedy about the U.S. President (played by John Cena) and the UK Prime Minister (played by Idris Elba), who must set aside their rivalry to thwart a global conspiracy and save the world if they can work together.

Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid, Stephen Root, Sarah Niles, Richard Coyle and Paddy Considine also play crucial roles in 'Heads of State'.

The trailer received a thumbs-up from the fans. Reacting to the video, a netizen commented, "Woah it looks interesting."

"Can't wait for this film," another one wrote.

Official synopsis of the film read, "In the action-comedy Heads of State, the UK Prime Minister Sam Clarke (Idris Elba) and U.S. President Will Derringer (John Cena) have a not-so-friendly and very public rivalry that jeopardizes their countries' "special relationship." But when they become the targets of a powerful and ruthless foreign adversarywho proves more than a match for the two leaders' security forcesthey are begrudgingly forced to rely on the only two people they can trust: each other. Ultimately allied with the brilliant MI6 agent Noel Bisset (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), they must go on the run and find a way to work together long enough to thwart a global conspiracy that threatens the entire free world."

'Heads of State' will be released on Prime Video on July 2.

