Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of her 'perfect Diwaloween'

London [UK], November 1 : Actor Priyanka Chopra has treated her fans with a glimpse of her Diwali and Halloween celebration.

On Friday, The 'desi girl' celebrated Diwali and Halloween with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

She dropped a bunch of pictures on Instagram and called the celebration 'perfect Diwaloween' in the caption.

In one of the pictures, Priyanka and Nick is enjoying bursting firecrackers with Malti. They also can be seen posing for the family picture where Priyanka and Malti are twinning in red outfits while Nick chose to wear a white kurta.

She also dropped a glance of Diwali and Halloween decor and a candid and funny selfie

As soon as the 'Baywatch' actor dropped the post, netizens showered love in the comment section.

A fan wrote, "Love how Mama and Malti are twinning in red."

Another user commented, "Just perfect."

Priyanka recently shared an adorable picture of herself with her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, on the occasion of Dhanteras on her Instagram Stories.

Accompanying the image, she wrote, "Happy Dhanteras to all celebrating," along with a folded hands emoji, a diya, and a heart emoji.

Priyanka married Nick Jonas in 2018. The couple welcomed Malti Marie through surrogacy in January 2022.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka is currently busy filming the next season of her series 'Citadel'.

She is also set to star in upcoming projects, including 'Heads of State' alongside Idris Elba and John Cena, and a role as a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in 'The Bluff'.

