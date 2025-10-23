Priyanka Chopra shares ‘most precious’ picture featuring Nick Jonas, daughter Malti

Mumbai, Oct 23 Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently enjoying her holiday with family and shared a “most precious” picture featuring her American popstar husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Priyanka took to Instagram stories, where she shared a serene picture of the father-daughter duo from their time at the beach. The two are sitting together on the sand, facing the ocean. They’re under striped beach umbrellas. Nick could be seen dressed in a sleeveless ribbed top, and a glucose monitor was visible on his arm.

For the caption, Priyanka wrote: “The most precious.”

Priyanka also shared an adorable selfie with Malti. In the image, the actress could be seen smiling at the camera while Malti looked away.

Another photograph had the actress relaxing by the poolside with her pet Diana and she wrote: “Just what I needed.”

Priyanka and Nick started dating in 2018. The same year in December, the couple married at Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur in traditional Hindu and Christian ceremonies. In January 2022, the couple had a daughter named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy.

Talking about her film work, Priyanka was last seen in “Heads Of State” directed by Ilya Naishuller. It stars Idris Elba and John Cena as the UK Prime Minister and US President, respectively.

She will next be seen sharing screen space with Mahesh Babu for the first time in her next in the upcoming tentatively titled film "SSMB29".

In addition to this, she has also been roped in for the latest instalment in the popular franchise "Krrish 4", marking Hrithik Roshan’s debut as a director.

The 42-year-old actress will also be seen as a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in the forthcoming swashbuckler action drama, “The Bluff”.

In other news, Priyanka wished her cousin actress Parineeti Chopra a happy birthday with a heartfelt message.

Sharing a collage of their pictures, from adorable childhood moments to recent selfies together, Priyanka wrote, “Happy birthday, Tisha. This birthday month brought you the most precious gift, and I can't wait to see all the joy and love he brings into your life.”

