Priyanka Chopra shares romantic picture with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti poses with Ariel

Mumbai, Oct 30 Global icon Priyanka Chopra shared a string of pictures from her getaway at Orlando, which featured a romantic image with her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti posing with a mermaid.

Priyanka took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of Nick hugging her and Malti posing adorably sitting next to a mermaid.

“Ohana means family,” Priyanka wrote as the caption.

During her family vacation, Priyanka posed with a snake around her neck while her husband, Nick Jonas stood next to her.

In one of the videos from the post, Nick was heard saying, “Loving the new jewellery, babe”. To this, the actress replied in her unique way, “Thanks, it’s the new serpenti.”

The actress had also shared an umpteen number of photos and videos on her social media account straight from her husband Nick’s music concert in Florida.

Amongst all the photos and videos, one video showed Malti desperately trying to climb the stairs leading to the stage, just to run to her father, who was performing live at a houseful location.

The video was captioned: “On tour with Daddy is always a good time with an evil eye and smiley emoticon.” In the first set of images, Priyanka can be seen backstage flashing a bright smile while sporting a casual white jacket with Nick's name embroidered on it. Later, the actor was seen captured in a romantic moment with Nick, where the couple posed for a romantic mirror selfie with each other.

Talking about her film work, Priyanka was last seen in “Heads Of State” directed by Ilya Naishuller. It stars Idris Elba and John Cena as the UK Prime Minister and US President, respectively.

Priyanka, who has been feted with two National Film Awards and a Padma Shri, will next be seen sharing screen space with Mahesh Babu for the first time in her next in the upcoming tentatively titled film "SSMB29".

In addition to this, she has also been roped in for the latest instalment in the popular franchise "Krrish 4", marking Hrithik Roshan’s debut as a director.

The 42-year-old actress, who is the winner of the Miss World 2000 pageant, will also be seen as a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in the forthcoming swashbuckler action drama, “The Bluff”.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor