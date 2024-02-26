Priyanka Chopra shares trailer of Oscar-nominated documentary 'To Kill a Tiger', calls it "Truly remarkable"

Los Angeles [US], February 26 : Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is all excited to be part of the Oscar-nominated documentary 'To Kill a Tiger' as an executive producer, shared the trailer of the film.

On Monday, Priyanka took to Instagram and treated fans with the powerful trailer.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C3yJhxhSMK0/

The trailer gives a glimpse of the tale of a father fighting for justice for his daughter.

Sharing the trailer, Priyanka wrote, "Trailer. Truly remarkable."

As soon as the trailer was shared, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section.

Huma Qureshi dropped heart emojis.

One of the users wrote, "This is incredible."

Another user commented, "Much needed, heartbreaking to think of the poor victims but the story needs to be told for justice."

On Sunday, Priyanka expressed her excitement about joining the 'To Kill a Tiger' team as an executive producer alongside Dev Patel, Mindy Kaling, and others.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she wrote in a post, "I'm so proud to join the incredible team of the Academy Award nominated documentary @tokillatigerdoc , and to announce that @netflix has acquired the global distribution rights to this powerful feature directed by @nishappics . When I first watched this film in 2022, I was immediately captivated by its poignant narrative, depicting a father's valiant struggle within the judicial system to secure justice for his daughter. This project serves as a testament to the boundless love and unyielding determination of a devoted father for his cherished daughter."

She continued talking about the project, saying, "This hard hitting piece of art also really hits home on so many levels, but personally, I was born in the state of Jharkhand (where the survivor and her father are from), and as the daughter of a father that was my forever champion...I was moved to pieces. I cannot wait for audiences around the world to discover this moving story."

As per the reports in Deadline, Priyanka Chopra is joining the award-winning feature documentary as an executive producer. The news comes as Netflix inks a deal to launch the film globally on its platform soon.

"Priyanka has stood as an unwavering advocate for the film since debuting at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2022," a release noted, "captivated by its poignant narrative depicting a father's valiant struggle within the judicial system to secure justice for his daughter."

'To Kill a Tiger', directed by Nisha Pahuja, has won two dozen prizes throughout the world, including Best Documentary at the Palm Springs International Film Festival, the Amplify Voices Award at TIFF, and Best Feature Documentary at the Canadian Screen prizes. The Directors Guild of Canada recognised Pahuja with the 2023 Excellence in Documentary Award. Despite not having any distribution in the United States, it made the Oscar documentary shortlist and was nominated; the Netflix arrangement will ultimately alter that.

According to Deadline, Pahuja spent eight years working on the film, which centers on Ranjit, a poor farmer whose 13-year-old daughter Kiran became the victim of a brutal sexual assault. Pressured by his village to drop charges against the three young men accused of the attack, Ranjit and his wife Jiganti refused. The film takes place in the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand (where Priyanka Chopra Jonas was born). To Kill a Tiger, a release comments, "serves as a testament to the boundless love and unyielding determination of a devoted father for his cherished daughter."

Along with Chopra, Patel, and Kaling, fellow executive producers are Dr. Atul Gawande, the surgeon and bestselling author, Canadian poet Rupi Kaur, writer-producer Andy Cohen (Beijing Spring), Anita Lee, Andrew Dragoumis, Shivani Rawat, Mona Sinha (Equality Now), Mala Gaonkar (Surgo Foundation), Regina Scully, Anita Bhatia, Niraj Bhatia, Deepa Mehta and others.

Apart from this, Priyanka Chopra will be seen in 'Heads of State', alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's next directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor