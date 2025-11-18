Priyanka Chopra sneaks in some family time in Goa, calls it her ‘favourite city in the world’

Mumbai, Nov 18 Global icon Priyanka Chopra is currently in India for her professional commitments.

But the actress has managed to smoothly sneak in some family time amidst her hectic schedule. The actress, who is always on a travel spree, was recently in her favourite city, Goa, along with her family. Priyanka shared a carousel post on her social media account that featured her unwinding in Goa with her family beside her on the trip.

Sharing pictures from her fun-filled trip, Priyanka wrote, “A few healing days in one of my most favourite cities in the world. Goa is exceptional in every way. From its hospitality to its people to the food and the kindness in its very culture. She can be whatever you need her to be.” She added, “To playing carrom with friends. Lost many times; clearly need more practice. It just wasn’t enough time.”

The actress was just a few days ago in the city of Nizam’s – Hyderabad – for the larger-than-life event of her upcoming South movie, Varanasi, helmed by SS Rajamouli. On the 15th of November, SS Rajamouli unveiled the title of his magnum opus that stars Priyanka Chopra along with South Indian superstars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran PeeCee today shared a string of photos with Mahesh Babu, Rajamouli, and Prithviraj on her social media account.

She wrote, "Working with these two legends of the Telugu and Malayalam industries, and coming together for an SS Rajamouli film, is such a privilege (sic)." Priyanka further called promoting "Varanasi" with the amazing team an "incredibly exhilarating" experience. She added, "Promoting our movie with the international media, alongside the cast and Rajamouli Sir, almost a year ahead of its release has been incredibly exhilarating. Seeing their response and the excitement already building is truly amazing.

At the event that was held on the 15th of November, Priyanka Chopra was seen talking in Telugu with the live audience, winning their hearts. The actress recently gave a glimpse of all the hard work and preparation that went into getting the lines right.

PeeCee dropped a clip on her social media in which she was seen practising her Telugu lines for the "Varanasi" event. She also showed how she worked on her speech to address the audience. While getting ready for the event, Priyanka admitted to being nervous, saying, "It's more difficult to speak Telugu in front of a live audience than in a movie."

PeeCee can be seen rehearsing her entry for the event, along with her lines with the 'RRR' maker, and also having a discussion with co-star Mahesh Babu.

Addressing the huge gathering at the event, the 'Dostana' actress said, “I am so happy to be back, making this movie in my beloved India.”

