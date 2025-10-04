Priyanka Chopra, Tamannaah Bhatia & Triptii Dimri Steal the Spotlight at Fashion’s Big Night

From red-carpet royalty to statement fashion, our beloved Bollywood actresses made heads turn at a recently held fashion event in the city, Bvlgari’s first Indian exhibition, the Serpenti Infinito exhibition, which took place at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. Here’s looking at the best-dressed actresses of the evening - Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Triptii Dimri - who defined high-end fashion moments with their sartorial picks.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas: The global icon attended the event in a stunning white gown featuring sheer detailing on the train and a form-fitted bodice. She accessorised her look with a statement Bvlgari neckpiece on full display, styled her hair in a neat bun and simply served looks!

Tamannaah Bhatia: Tamannaah Bhatia redefined ‘fashion statement’ in a satin pink gown with a huge bow at her waistline. The form-fitted structure with a slightly flowy bottom enhanced the gown’s appeal, making her a standout. She styled her hair in a clean bun, accessorised her look with a heavy diamond neckpiece, studs and showed how to own the limelight!

Triptii Dimri: Triptii Dimri defined power-dressing in a full-black outfit that resembled a floor-length trench coat, with a thigh slit. She accessorised her look with a classic Serpenti neckpiece that stole the show, styled her hair in voluminous waves, opted for black stilettos and simply owned the moment!