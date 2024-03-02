Priyanka Chopra to co-star with Karl Urban in 'The Bluff'? Deets inside

Los Angeles [US], March 2 : After turning executive producer for 'To Kill A Tiger', Priyanka Chopra Jonas is all set to star in 'The Bluff', which will be directed by Frank E Flowers.

Priyanka took to Instagram and announced her new project. She wrote, "Now and then we had a hope that if we lived and were good, God would permit us to be pirates. -Mark Twain."

Hollywood actor Karl Urban is in talks to join 'The Bluff' team.

As per Deadline, set in the 19th century Caribbean, The Bluff follows a former female pirate (Priyanka) who must protect her family when the mysterious sins of her past catch up to her.

The movie, produced by AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios, is directed and co-written by Frank E. Flowers.

This will be Priyanka's second project with The Russo Brothers after she starred in their Amazon Original series 'Citadel'.

A few days ago, Priyanka became an executive producer for the Oscar-nominated documentary 'To Kill A Tiger'.

She expressed her excitement about joining the team as an executive producer alongside Dev Patel, Mindy Kaling, and others.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she wrote in a post, "I'm so proud to join the incredible team of the Academy Award nominated documentary @tokillatigerdoc , and to announce that @netflix has acquired the global distribution rights to this powerful feature directed by @nishappics . When I first watched this film in 2022, I was immediately captivated by its poignant narrative, depicting a father's valiant struggle within the judicial system to secure justice for his daughter. This project serves as a testament to the boundless love and unyielding determination of a devoted father for his cherished daughter."

She continued talking about the project, saying, "This hard hitting piece of art also really hits home on so many levels, but personally, I was born in the state of Jharkhand (where the survivor and her father are from), and as the daughter of a father that was my forever champion...I was moved to pieces. I cannot wait for audiences around the world to discover this moving story.

'To Kill a Tiger', directed by Nisha Pahuja, has won two dozen prizes throughout the world, including Best Documentary at the Palm Springs International Film Festival, the Amplify Voices Award at TIFF, and Best Feature Documentary at the Canadian Screen prizes. The Directors Guild of Canada recognised Pahuja with the 2023 Excellence in Documentary Award. Despite not having any distribution in the United States, it made the Oscar documentary shortlist and was nominated; the Netflix arrangement will ultimately alter that.

According to Deadline, Pahuja spent eight years working on the film, which centers on Ranjit, a poor farmer whose 13-year-old daughter Kiran became the victim of a brutal sexual assault. Pressured by his village to drop charges against the three young men accused of the attack, Ranjit and his wife Jiganti refused. The film takes place in the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand (where Priyanka Chopra Jonas was born).

To Kill a Tiger, a release comments, "serves as a testament to the boundless love and unyielding determination of a devoted father for his cherished daughter."

Along with Chopra, Patel, and Kaling, fellow executive producers are Dr. Atul Gawande, the surgeon and bestselling author, Canadian poet Rupi Kaur, writer-producer Andy Cohen (Beijing Spring), Anita Lee, Andrew Dragoumis, Shivani Rawat, Mona Sinha (Equality Now), Mala Gaonkar (Surgo Foundation), Regina Scully, Anita Bhatia, Niraj Bhatia, Deepa Mehta and others.

Apart from this, Priyanka Chopra will be seen in 'Heads of State', alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's next directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

