Priyanka Chopra to Madhuri Dixit, celebs attend Bvlgari and Isha Ambani's Roman Holi celebration

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 15 : Several celebrities including Priyanka Chopra, Madhuri Dixit, Shilpa Shetty Ayushmann Khurrana attended Bvlgari and Isha Ambani's Roman Holi celebration in Mumbai on Friday.

Priyanka Chopra, who is in town, left everyone amazed with her glamorous desi avatar.

Priyanka opted for a pastel pink stylish slit skirt-styled sheer pre-draped saree that she paired with a bustier blouse. She wore matching hued heels to complement her look.

Isha Ambani attended the celebration in a stylish black printed dress.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra wore a satin-finished green crop top with a matching dhoti-style bottom and topped up with a white-green printed shrug.

Exuding grace in traditional wear, Aditi Rao Hydari donned a vibrant pink and orange saree for the celebration.

Athiya Shetty added a modern touch with a silver-toned blazer set look.

Handsome Ayushmann Khurrana slayed a white outfit look.

Madhuri Dixit graced the occasion with her husband Shriram Nene.

The couple looked stunning in their power suits.

Madhuri gave a boss-lady vibe as she wore a pink-hued pantsuit, and her husband donned a black tuxedo with sequin details.

The Holi bash is organized in association with the luxury brand, Bulagari, as the brand opened its first store in Jio World Plaza.

