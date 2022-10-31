Priyanka Chopra to visit India after 3 long years

Former beauty queen and global icon Priyanka Chopra is coming to India after almost 3 years. The actor will be coming home with daughter Malti for the first time.She took to Instagram Stories to share her excitement on her homecoming. She shared a picture of her boarding pass on her Instagram Stories.

Sharing the picture of the boarding pass, Priyanka wrote, "Finally…going home. After almost 3 years." This would be her first trip to India after the Covid pandemic. Meanwhile, back in Los Angeles, Priyanka, recently celebrated Diwali and conducted a puja with husband Nick Jonas and Malti. It was her daughter's first Diwali. The family of three were twinning in white ethnic wear as they performed a puja. On the work front, Priyanka has multiple projects in pipeline. She has two Hollywood films: Its All Coming Back To Me and Ending Things, along with a Bollywood film, Jee Le Zaraa.