Priyanka Chopra touches down in Mumbai for MAMI Film Festival 2023

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 27 : Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Friday touched down in Mumbai to attend the opening night of the Jio MAMI Film Festival 2023.

In the videos captured by Mumbai-based paps, Desi girl can be seen making their way towards the departure of the airport.

For her airport look, she opted for a black crop top, paired with a long shrug and matching pants.

For glam, Priyanka went for a neutral look and kept her tresses open.

She also greeted paps waiting for her at the airport with folded hands and posed for them.

After arriving in Mumbai, she shared a view from her car ride on Instagram story.

On Thursday, Priyanka shared her excitement to get to India.

Taking to Instagram story, Priyanka shared a picture featuring her passport and her official papers.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "It's been a minute Mumbai. Cannot wait."

Before heading for Mumbai, Priyanka shared a picture from her car ride with her daughter Malti Marie.

The little one was seen holding Priyanka's hand. Their faces were not visible.

Sharing the picture, the actor dropped Earth and a heart emojis.

The Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival returns with an impressive list of some of the top films from around the world with over 250 films spread over 10 days.

The festival will be held at the Jio World Centre, a convention, theatre and concert hall complex in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai.

It will run from today (October 27) to November 5.

The curation boasts over 40 World Premieres, 45 Asia Premieres, and 70+ South Asia Premieres, with a record-breaking number of 1000+ submissions for the South Asia programme.

The festival promises to spotlight contemporary films and new cinematic voices from South Asia. The main competition at the festival this year is the South Asia Competition. It aligns with the festival's new vision to become a hub for South Asian and South Asian Diaspora cinema and talent. This competitive section aims to showcase breakthrough contemporary South Asian films.

Apart from Priyanka, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Karan Johar, Kamal Hassan, Mani Ratnam, Luca Guadigno, Hansal Mehta, Ektaa Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Anurag Kashyap, Manushi Chillar, Ali Fazal and other prominent celebrities, patrons and film-makers from the industry will grace the event.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka recently came up with 'Citadel', which was created by The Russo Brothers. The action-packed show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka) of the global spy agency 'Citadel.'

She will share screen space with John Cena and Idris Elba in 'Heads Of State'. 'Nobody' filmmaker Ilya Naishuller is directing off a script by Josh Appelbaum and Andre Nemec, with an initial draft by Harrison Query based on Query's original idea.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor