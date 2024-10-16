Priyanka Chopra touches down in Mumbai, greets paps with namaste

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 16 : Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra was snapped at Mumbai airport looking stunning in a white co-ord set.

Her arrival was met with enthusiastic waves and flashing cameras.

Priyanka, who had just wrapped up filming for her upcoming movie 'The Bluff', was spotted at the Mumbai airport in a stylish yet casual outfit. Completing her look she wrote a cap and sunglasses.

Meanwhile, on the work front, recently, Priyanka wrapped the shooting of her upcoming film 'The Bluff' and shared a glimpse of the wrap-up featuring her family including Nick Jonas, Malti Marie, and her mother Madhu Chopra and the cast of the film.

The Bluff' which is directed by Frank E Flowers also features actor Karl Urban.

'The Bluff' is set in the 19th-century Caribbean and follows the story of a former female pirate, played by Priyanka, who must protect her family when the sins of her past catch up to her.

Produced by Russo Brothers' banner AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios, the film promises to be a thrilling adventure.

Apart from 'The Bluff', Priyanka is also set to star in 'Heads of State' alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.

