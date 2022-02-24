Priyanka Chopra treats fans to glimpses from her busy life

'Desi Girl' Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who recently welcomed a baby with her husband Nick Jonas, treated her fans to a series of photos, documenting glimpses of her busy life.

The photos showed the 'Bajirao Mastani' actor in a pensive mood, sporting a T-shirt which had 'ISRO' written on it.

Her husband, singer and actor Nick Jonas too featured in the photo dump.

She also shared a selfie, sporting a yellow shirt, which gave beachy vibes.

While another picture showed a bunch of teddy bears, what caught the attention of everyone was an idol of Lord Krishna, which showed him eating butter from a pot.

Priyanka finished the photo series with a picture of her dogs, Diana and Panda.

The 'Fashion' actor was last seen in the sci-fi action film, 'The Matrix Resurrections'. She recently wrapped up filming for the thriller series, 'Citadel'.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor