Priyanka Chopra wears ₹200 crore diamond necklace to Met Gala

Global icon and former beauty queen Priyanka Chopra made heads turn once again at the Met Gala 2023 where she twinned with her husband Nick Jonas in a stylish black and white outfits. However, what caught everyone's attention was the sparkling diamond necklace the actress wore.

According to reports, Priyanka’s neck piece is worth USD 25 million which is approximately Rs 204 crores. The tweet reads: “Her USD 25 million @Bulgariofficial necklace is going to be auctioned off after Met Gala @priyankachopra."On the work front, Priyanka has been grabbing headlines for her recently released American web series Citadel. The action thriller series also stars Richard Madden, Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville. The Indian version of Citadel will have Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Priyanka also has the romantic comedy Love Again releasing this month. Priyanka stars along with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion in the movie. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s next Jee Le Zaraa co-starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.